Man arraigned on kidnapping charge after Cass Co. standoff

A man who allegedly held a child for about 10 hours and prompted a 15-hour standoff with police in Cass County Wednesday afternoon has been arraigned.

Adam John Neiman, 41, appeared in court Friday and was arraigned on charges of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

He allegedly sparked an hourslong standoff with police at a residence on Redfield Street Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, or FAST, and the U.S. Marshals Service reportedly entered the house to arrest Neiman on pending charges out of LaPorte County, Indiana, including revocation of bond and two counts of failure to appear in court on theft charges..

When he saw them, he allegedly displayed a gun and took a 4-year-old who was in the home to another area of the house and barricaded himself in.

The 4-year-old was release unharmed after about 10 hours.

16 News Now spoke with the boy's mother, who said she thought she was doing a good deed when she took in Neiman and his girlfriend when they did not have a place to stay.

Despite her son allegedly being taken hostage and being present in a home that was the subject of a police standoff for nearly half a day, she said she never feared for her son's life.

After the standoff ended peacefully, Neiman and 41-year-old Clemie Brandy Jean Chapman were arrested.

In total, Neiman faces Cass County charges of kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree child abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting or obstructing police, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and fourth-degree child abuse. He is expected to be charged as a third-offense habitual offender.

Chapman faces charges of resisting and obstructing justice. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

