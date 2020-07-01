Man arraigned in 7-Eleven shooting case

The 25-year-old suspect in a Father's Day weekend shooting in Mishawaka appeared in court.

Emmett White Jr. was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

On June 20 Mishawaka police responded to reports of shots fired at the 7-Eleven off Main Street in Mishawaka.

While heading to the scene, an officer saw a car that crashed near a church.

One of two victims in that car, Aljamar Gregory, had a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Police say an argument took place at the 7-Eleven between GREGORY and white.

White was arrested on Monday.

