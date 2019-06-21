Man airlifted in critical condition after Thursday night Kosciusko Co. shooting

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a Kosciusko County shooting late Thursday night. One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Buffalo Street in Warsaw just after 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person with gunshot wounds. The shooting itself reportedly happened in the Caldwell Lake area, just west of Claypool.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Andres Garcia, of Cromwell, with wounds to his left arm and stomach, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Police also said the man who drove Garcia to the scene, 46-year-old Pedro Macias, of Ligonier, claimed he was struck on the left side of his head by a pistol.

Garcia is in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 574-267-5667.

