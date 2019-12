South Bend Police say a man suspected of several robberies in November tried to strike again.

20-year-old Jose Salazar is accused of attempting to rob the Speedway on Ireland Road at knife point on Sunday.

He allegedly robbed that same gas station and the nearby CVS exactly one month ago.

He also attempted to rob Low Bob's Tobacco back on November 8.

He had been arrested that same day and is now back in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail.