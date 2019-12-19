Man accused of submitting sexually explicit children's book for publication in court

A La Porte man accused in a federal child pornography case was arraigned Thursday.

Fifty-year-old Michael Christianson is accused of submitting books to a publisher that had depictions of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana says the books seemed to be aimed at children.

Christianson has a previous conviction for child molestation in 2002. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison but was released in 2016. Since then, he's accused of transporting child porn.

On Thursday, Christianson pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been set for February of 2020.

