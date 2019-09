A Marshall County man is accused of setting his own house on fire, killing a dog.

It happened in the 2800 block of Plymouth LaPorte Trail on July 29.

James Malkowski was found later that night in the woods near his home.

Police say he admitted he had been home when the fire started.

Investigators later found out he sent texts threatening to burn the house down right before the fire.

He now faces several charges including arson.