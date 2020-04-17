Man accused of performing sex act in presence of 13-year-old to be sentenced Friday

A man accused of performing a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl after breaking into her home will be sentenced Friday.

Police say 18-year-old Kent Butler broke into a South Bend home and woke up the girl by taking photos or videos of her. When police arrived, they found evidence on the girl’s pajama pants and Butler’s fingerprints.

For the burglary charge, Butler could receive up to six years in prison.

His sentencing begins at 8 a.m. Friday.

