Man accused of performing sex act in presence of 13-year-old appears in court

A court hearing was held Thursday for an 18-year-old charged with performing a sex act in the presence of a 13-year-old girl.

Kent Butler is accused of breaking into a South Bend home in September and waking up the young victim by taking photos or video of her.

When police arrived, they found that the girl had a stain believed to be bodily fluid on her pajama pants, and fingerprints matching Butler's were found.

In addition to allegedly performing the sex act in front of the girl and breaking into the home, he stole articles of the girl's clothing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Butler pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment in September.

