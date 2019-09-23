Man accused of performing sex act in front of child pleads not guilty

A man charged with performing a sex act in the presence of a 13-year-old girl after breaking into her home appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Kent Butler is accused of breaking into the South Bend home last Tuesday and waking the young victim up by taking photos or video of her.

When police arrived, they found that the girl had a white stain believed to be bodily fluid on the backside of her pajama pants.

Officers processed the scene for fingerprints, reportedly finding several that matched Butler.

He turned himself in on Friday night.

Butler entered an initial plea of not guilty Monday afternoon at his bond hearing and arraignment.

His bond was set at $10,000, and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

If bond is posted, a GPS monitoring system will be used to track his whereabouts.

