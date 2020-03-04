Man accused of performing sex act in front of 13-yer-old reaches plea agreement

A man accused of performing a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl after breaking into her home reached a plea agreement at a hearing Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Kent Butler broke into a South Bend home and woke the girl up by taking photos or videos of her. When police arrived, they found evidence on the girl's pajama pants and Butler's fingerprints.

Should the court accept the agreement, Butler will plead guilty to Level 4 felony burglary, and the Level 6 felony counts of residential entry and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor will be dropped.

For the burglary charge, Butler could receive up to six years in prison.

Butler's sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

