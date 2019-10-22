Man accused of performing sex act in front of 13-year-old appears in court

A man charged with performing a sex act in the presence of a 13-year-old girl stood before a judge in court Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Kent Butler is accused of breaking into a South Bend home on Sept. 17 and waking up the victim by taking photos and video of her.

When police arrived, they found the girl had stains on her pajama pants. And according to court documents, he also stole articles of her clothing.

Butler will be back in court on Dec. 19 for a pretrial conference. His trial is set to begin Jan. 13.

