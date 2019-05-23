Man accused of offering to fly a child from Wisconsin to Louisiana for sex

A Bossier Parish man is accused of offering to pay for a child to fly to Louisiana for sexual purposes.

And preliminary investigation shows he chatted online with multiple children, possibly including some in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Now 49-year-old William Kramer, of the 500 block of Whitefield Lane in Bossier City, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

His arrest came as a result of an investigation that began hundreds of miles to the north.

The sheriff’s office in Kenosha County, Wisc., was looking into reports that a man was having sexual conversations with a child from Wisconsin.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Kramer on Wednesday.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit searched his residence.

Now authorities want to hear from anyone who thinks they are a victim or know of a victim in this case. Call (318) 741-2733.

Also involved in the case are the Department of Homeland Security, the Caddo district attorney’s office, the Louisiana attorney general’s high-tech crime unit, the Bossier City marshal’s office, the FBI and the Shreveport Police Department.

Kramer’s bonds total $120,000.

