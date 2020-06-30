Man accused of killing woman with machete arraigned

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU)- Prosecutors say it was one of the most unusual court hearings they have ever been apart of.
On Thursday, 35-year-old Duane Longacre was arraigned in court via video, after police say witnesses saw him kill a woman with a machete Sunday morning.
In shackles and surrounded by police, Longacre’s reaction after he heard the murder charges against him was as blunt as it was surprising.
He told the judge "this is a f**** joke" and demanded the judge to waive his rights to an attorney and allow him to plead guilty, which the judge did not allow.
Longacre faces murder, arson, and resisting law enforcement after police say witnesses saw him kill the victim, Jill McCarty, with a machete, drag her body to a bathtub, and leave her for dead.
Prosecutors say the Plymouth man then set the home one fire.
Despite the evidence up against him, Longacre did not admit to killing McCarty in court. Instead, he had some disturbing and shocking words for the judge.
"Your honor, I did knowingly, intentionally killed something, but it wasn't a human," Longacre said, with a serious look on his face.
When Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman was asked about Longacre's comments, he shook his head.
"One-on-one like that, with the courtroom, and the judge...I have not seen anything like that in my years," Chipam says.
Longacre previously told police McCarty was "evil" and demanded to speak to a higher power like President Trump.
Chipman says he isn't able to answer questions about a motive, but says he's confident in the case against Longacre.
"Nobody deserves to go like this. Terribly sorry about the loss. We're confident it'll be concluded successfully from the state's standpoint," Chipman says.
A pretrial hearing has been set for July 15th at 9 a.m.
Preliminary autopsy results are expected to be released by Tuesday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
