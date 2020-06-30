Man accused of killing woman with machete arraigned

Prosecutors say it was one of the most unusual court hearings they have ever been apart of.

​

On Thursday, 35-year-old Duane Longacre was arraigned in court via video, after police say witnesses saw him kill a woman with a machete Sunday morning.​

​

In shackles and surrounded by police, Longacre’s reaction after he heard the murder charges against him was as blunt as it was surprising.​

​

He told the judge "this is a f**** joke" and demanded the judge to waive his rights to an attorney and allow him to plead guilty, which the judge did not allow.​

​

Longacre faces murder, arson, and resisting law enforcement after police say witnesses saw him kill the victim, Jill McCarty, with a machete, drag her body to a bathtub, and leave her for dead. ​

​

Prosecutors say the Plymouth man then set the home one fire.​

​

Despite the evidence up against him, Longacre did not admit to killing McCarty in court. Instead, he had some disturbing and shocking words for the judge.​

​

"Your honor, I did knowingly, intentionally killed something, but it wasn't a human," Longacre said, with a serious look on his face.​

​

When Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman was asked about Longacre's comments, he shook his head.​

​

"One-on-one like that, with the courtroom, and the judge...I have not seen anything like that in my years," Chipam says.​

​

Longacre previously told police McCarty was "evil" and demanded to speak to a higher power like President Trump.​​

​​​

Chipman says he isn't able to answer questions about a motive, but says he's confident in the case against Longacre.​​​

​

"Nobody deserves to go like this. Terribly sorry about the loss. We're confident it'll be concluded successfully from the state's standpoint," Chipman says.​

​

A pretrial hearing has been set for July 15th at 9 a.m.​

​

Preliminary autopsy results are expected to be released by Tuesday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.​

​​

Stick with us on-air and online as we bring the latest developments on this investigation.