Man accused of improper communication with teen on Snapchat

Two people have been arrested after a man was accused of improper communication with a teen on social media.

Marshall County police say they received a complaint alleging improper communication through Snapchat between 39-year-old Raymond Grossman and a 14-year-old child.

After investigating, police issued an arrest warrant for Grossman.

He faces a child solicitation charge, which is a level 5 felony. Bond was set at $25,000.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Heather Dare for neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony. Bond was set at $1,500.

