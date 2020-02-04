Man accused of domestic battery of a pregnant woman

A 21-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly hurting a pregnant woman in Marshall County.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of French Street in Plymouth Sunday just after 10 p.m. on reports of a man and woman involved in a fight.

When they arrived, they found Alex Rhodes, of Walkerton, in a camper at the home with his daughter. Rhodes was then arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Rhodes was booked for domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 14 and domestic battery involving bodily injury to a pregnant woman.

His bond is set at $1,500.

