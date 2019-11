The man charged in a deadly shooting outside a South Bend gas station made an appearance in court Wednesday.

Raymond Dotson Jr. is charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Flinn outside a Phillips 66 gas station in October.

Police say he got into an argument with Flinn inside the gas station prior to the shooting.

Dotson will have a status conference on Nov. 13, then a pretrial conference Feb. 11.

His trial is scheduled for March 2.