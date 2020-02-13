Man accused of Indy homicide arrested in Edwardsburg

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in October has been arrested in Edwardsburg.

Curtis Baker is accused of killing 37-year-old single father of four Al Hayes Jr., who reportedly stood up to a man who was pushing a woman in an Indianapolis pub on Oct. 3, according to our sister station WTHR.

Baker reportedly was arrested at an Edwardsburg gas station without incident after police received a tip on his location.

Baker remains in jail in Cass County as he awaits extradition back to Indianapolis.

