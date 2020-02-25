Man accused in cruise ship death to face judge, declines jury trial

An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year declined his right to a jury trial on Monday.

Salvatore Anello will instead face a judge in April. He is charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand.

The death occurred in July 2019 as the girl from Granger, Indiana, vacationed with her family aboard the freedom of the Seas of royal Caribbean cruises.

Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to it so she could bang on the glass.

