A man charged in a South Bend shooting in January that reportedly led to another one involving his brother appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Troyae Scott, 22, is charged with three felonies after police say he shot Demarco Barnes in the 1900 block of East Calvert Street.

This shooting was one of two happening over a weekend. One of his brothers, 20-year-old Troyon Scott, is charged in the murder of Huey Hudson Jr.

Troyae Scott will be back in court on April 21.