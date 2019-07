A man was injured in a boating accident in Cass County.

The accident happened around 6:00 pm Saturday on Diamond Lake in Lagrange Township.

34-year-old Michael Molnar, of Granger, was pulling a tube to the back of the boat when a passenger bumped the throttle into gear.

The propeller struck Molnar as he fell.

Molnar was treated on scene after sustaining multiple lacerations to his right side.

He was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital.