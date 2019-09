Wednesday night, South Bend residents will illuminate downtown with candles as part of a National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims.

Mamas Against Violence and city officials will lead the event, which starts at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The founder of Mamas Against Violence, Bobbie Woods, spoke to Lindsay Stone on 16 News Now about the walk.

There will be a brief program, followed by a candle light vigil walk along the East Race, River Lights Plaza. It takes place Wednesday night at 6.