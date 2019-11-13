Malware leads to technological disruption at P-H-M schools

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation alerted parents about a technology disruption.

The district sent an alert to parents via email Tuesday night.

As a precaution, the corporation took all internal network systems offline due to the discovery of malware that affected Penn High School students, as well as Discovery, Grissom and Schmucker middle schoolers.

The disruption meant that students were unable to access or submit work through Canvas.

However, the Google suite was not affected, and students are able to access Gmail and other apps.

Parents were notified Wednesday afternoon that the system was back up and running.

