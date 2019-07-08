LaPorte County government hit by malware attack

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County government's computer system has been hit by a malware attack, county officials announced Sunday.
The attack happened Saturday, and as a result, the county's computer system will be inoperable for a couple of days, according to a news release from county officials.
County leaders are working with an incident-response law firm that specializes in responding to cyber attacks.
At least half of the county's servers have been infected, the news release states.