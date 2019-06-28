Major mugginess for the end of the workweek

TODAY:

Isolated sprinkles on the radar this morning. Another very warm day. Sunny skies and rapidly rising temperatures this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the middle 90s. Dress in thin layers of light-colored clothing and beware the risks of a hot car.

TONIGHT:

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in place tonight as storms approach from the west after 9pm.

Isolated thundershowers possible as we sleep. Rain tapers off by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sunshine. Another intensely warm day with highs near 90 and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Drink plenty of water and find comfort in the shade or indoors in the air conditioning. Minimal chance of thundershowers.