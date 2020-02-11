Mainly dry Tuesday with snow arriving Wednesday

Today: partly cloudy skies with a cold start to the day. Wake up temperatures in the 20s. Good news, we are calm! No windchill to worry about. This afternoon temperature is top out in the middle 30s. Some sunshine to enjoy. Dry conditions.

Tonight: increasing cloud cover. Dry conditions. And overnight low in the lower 20s. A chilly start to your Wednesday.

Wednesday: High temperatures in the middle 30s. A rain snow mix just before dinner time. Turning to mainly snow overnight, we could see accumulations by Thursday morning.