Mainly dry Thursday; Evening thunderstorms develop after dinnertime

TODAY:

Afternoon highs in the low 80s. Additional shower chances tonight between 6-9pm, during the first half of Game 2 of the Midwest League Championship at Four Winds Field.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, muggy, mild. Lows near 70. A few isolated storms.

FRIDAY:

The day we’ve been waiting for! Friday sparks change as a passing cold front sweeps through Michiana. Say, ‘goodbye’ to high levels of humidity! The frontal passage will fire-up showers and thunderstorms, especially through the early afternoon. Evening hours look dry, for now, for Friday Night Football.

Sunny & dry for Notre Dame football on Saturday.