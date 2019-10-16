Magic Wheelchair: 4-year-old gifted accessible Halloween costume

Zephan Cantu is all smiles playing with his mom. No matter the challenge, that smile rarely leaves the 4-year-old's face.

"He has cerebral palsy," said Zephan's mom, Lee Ann Cantu. "It affects all of his limbs, his arms and legs. It affects multiple parts of this body."

Daily life for the Cantus is not easy, and Zephan has already battled many surgeries and obstacles in his young life.

"All of us call him the Hulk because of everything he's been through with the surgeries," Lee Ann said.

That's where Penn High School students come in. They've been recruited to help Zephan transform into the Hulk.

"We're making a Magic Wheelchair for Zephan, and it's for Halloween," Penn senior Michael Garcia said. "It's something for him to enjoy and us to work on. It's a cool opportunity for all of us."

It's all part of the Magic Wheelchair program.

"Magic Wheelchair, they've switched over to this new slogan, which is 'Epic inclusion, not just epic wheelchairs,'" volunteer Joe O'Reilly said. "That's really the core of the mission here. Magic Wheelchair I first heard about because I had a daughter who was medically fragile. She had cerebral palsy."

O'Reilly built his daughter a custom Halloween costume and saw the impact it could make.

"I think it's an unconscious feeling that some people have that there's a kid with medical equipment, and it creates an invisible barrier," said O'Reilly. "This wheelchair, this costume, when we put it on, it makes all of that go away."

Now he's using his engineering background to assist the robotics and sculpting teams bringing Zephan's costume to life.

"I think he's going to be really excited about this, and it's also a great learning experience for the students," Penn senior Michelle Kwok said.

"We don't want Zephan to have to sit in his house on Halloween and watch his friends have fun trick-or-treating," student David Simonetti added. "We want him to go out there in his Hulk costume and have an amazing night."

"Last year we went, but people stared because he looked different," Lee Ann said. "I hope he likes it and really enjoys it."

The big reveal is planned for Saturday, and we'll be front and center for the emotional moment Zephan gets to see his costume.

