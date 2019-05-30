Madison Road Artisan Market hosts vendors from around Michiana

The Madison Road Artisan Market happens twice a year on a private farm in Northern Indiana. It showcases local talent and vintage finds.

Shoppers enjoy fresh pastries, hot stuffed peppers, local homemade foods, specialty sandwishes, made to order s'mores, artisan coffees and much more!

The market is family friendly and hosts many activities for all including: pony rides, a scavenger hunt with prizes, a hayride in the fall, not to mention live music from Indie bands.

The market is happening this Saturday, June 1st, and starts at 10:30 a.m. For general tickets, you can purchase them buy clicking here. To learn more about the market or the many vendors attending, check it out here.