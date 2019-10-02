Madison Road Artisan Market hosts annual Fall Market

If you're searching for the perfect fall activity, the Madison Road Artisan Market is perfect for your entire family.

It celebrates local businesses here in Michiana and is perfect for people of all ages.

Wednesday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by the co-curators of the event, Dan and Ann Scarberry, to talk more about what visitors can expect.

The market is happening this Saturday, October 5th, and starts at 10:30 a.m. For general tickets, you can purchase them buy clicking here. To learn more about the market or the many vendors attending, check it out here.