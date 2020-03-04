MSP searching for missing 85-year-old Dowagiac man

Michigan State Police is looking for a missing 85-year-old Dowagiac man.

A Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued Wednesday for Peter Anthony Gagliardo. He was last seen on March 3, 2020 leaving Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan, MSP said.

Gagliardo is a white man with brown color eyes and weighs 160 pounds at 5 feet and 7 inches. He was wearing an unknown color sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown zip up shoes or boots.

Gagliardo was driving to his house in the 5400 block of Twin Lakes Road in Dowagiac. He was driving a 2018 Black Ford Escape with a MI- 7J2050 license plate number.

If you have information about Gagliardo whereabouts, call 911 or Pokagon Tribal Police, 269-783-2232, Contact is Lt. Doug Callahan