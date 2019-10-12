MISSING CHILD: St. Joseph County Police looking for missing 8-year-old

St. Joseph County Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old.

Hunter Sebasty walked away from home Saturday from the area of Filmore Road & Walnut Road near New Carlisle.

He is 4 feet tall and 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray Under Armour hoodie, dark sweatpants, and blue with black Puma tennis shoes.

If you see him, please call 911.

Please note: Police previously said the boy's name is "Hunter Sebastian". They later corrected it to be "Hunter Sebasty", and we have updated this story accordingly.