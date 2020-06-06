MISSING CHILD: 10-year-old Junior Cerrato-Ulloa

From Elkhart Police:

Junior Cerrato-Ulloa hispanic male, 10 years old, brown hair that is shaved and brown eyes, 4’0”, 50 lbs. has not been seen since last night (6-5-20) at 5:00pm.

Junior was last seenon a green Ninja Turtles bicycle in the 2600 Block of Decamp Ave. Junior was last seen wearing a brown shirt with blue jeans. A photo is attached of Junior.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or believes they may have seen Junior Cerrato-Ulloa please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.