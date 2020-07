Michigan state health officials are reminding you to avoid foam on lakes and rivers with high levels of PFAS.

Swimming in water with PFAS is not a health concern, but swallowing the foam in those waters can come with health risks.

PFAS foam can be bright white and it's usually lightweight and can be sticky. It tends to pile up like shaving cream and it can blow onto the beach.

Not all foam contains PFAS, but it's best to rinse off after contact with any foam.