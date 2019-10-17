MHS students are hyped for last Backyard Brawl until at least 2023

16 News Now has an exciting way for you to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally – Presented by Monteith's Best-One.

Mishawaka High School showed their school spirit Thursday morning for the pep rally, just one day before their final football matchup against Penn High School – at least in the foreseeable future – in what’s become dubbed, the Backyard Brawl.

Joshua Short and Melissa Stephens joined students, staff members and multiple Mishawaka law enforcement officials inside their recently renovated gymnasium, known as The Cave. It’s the state’s oldest active school gymnasium.

Various clubs and students showcased what makes them so unique, including the school’s Fine Arts Department and student Rachel Gomez, who’ll be graduating with her Associates Degree with the help of the school’s Early College High School initiative.

And of course, many members of the football team were in attendance.

So far, the Cavemen’s football team is 6-2 this season as they head into Friday night’s Backyard Brawl.

