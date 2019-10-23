MDOT worker killed after tire comes loose from semi, hits him

A Michigan Department of Transportation worker died Wednesday morning after a tire flew off a semitrailer and hit him as he worked on the side of the road in Berrien County.

Police were called to Mile Marker 33 on Interstate 94 in Benton Charter Township around 7:15 a.m., according to a release from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

The semitrailer, which was hauling cars, reportedly lost two of its tires, one of which hit the MDOT worker, 48-year-old Kevin White, of Benton Township, who was on the side of the highway.

White was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to working for MDOT, White was the Benton Township supervisor.

The semi driver was a 29-year-old Wyoming, Michigan, man. He reportedly is cooperating with police, and they say neither alcohol, drugs nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim," the sheriff's office release concludes.

The crash remains under investigation.

