MDHHS: Federal stimulus checks won't affect public assistance benefits

The state of Michigan wants its residents to know that the federal stimulus checks will not affect your eligibility for public assistance benefits.

The programs include the following:

-The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

-Cash assistance under the Family Independence Program, or Refugee Cash Assistance Program

-Healthcare coverage, including Medicaid, Healthy Michigan Plan and MIChild

-State Emergency Relief

-Child Development and Care

-Women, Infant, and Children

The stimulus checks also will not reduce the amount of public assistance benefits that anyone receives.

"MDHHS wants to make sure that Michiganders who rely on food assistance and other federal benefits programs know that these stimulus payments will have no effect on their benefits," says Lewis Roubal, the department's Chief Deputy Director for Opportunity. "Families are suffering from economic distress as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy," he says. "We don't want them to worry about losing other benefits as a result of the stimulus payments."

For more information, visit the MDHHS website.