MAXSTRONG bus safety law in effect as of Monday

The MAXSTRONG school bus safety law, which was inspired by three siblings who died at their Fulton County bus stop, went into effect Monday.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law in May.

Alivia Stahl and her twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were struck by a truck as they were crossing a state highway to board their school bus in Oct. 2017.

Below are the top three changes that went into effect Monday:

Curbside drop-offs and pickups

The purpose is to keep children from having to cross the road on Indiana highways in high-speed areas. The only exceptions are towns and villages where there are slower speed zones, or where there are no other alternatives.

Increased penalties for violators

Depending on the misdemeanor charge, you could be fined up to $10,000. Also, for a first offense, you could lose your license for 90 days. Repeat offenders could lose it for a year.

Drivers who commit a violation that results in an injury will be charged with a Level 6 felony. They could see jail time of up to two-and-a-half years, and a fine of up to $10,000. Drivers could also lose their license for up to two-and-a-half years.

If a violation results in death, the charge is a Level 5 felony. That could result in two to five years in jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Stop arm cameras

The new law allows schools to petition their counties for money to pay for cameras using funds collected from penalties.