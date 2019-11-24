Luxury fashion brand apologizes for outfit resembling Holocaust uniform

A luxury fashion house has pulled an outfit from its collection after criticism it resembled concentration camp uniforms from the Holocaust.

Loewe, a luxury brand based in Spain, sold this outfit as part of its William De Morgan capsule collection, which is inspired by the 19th Century British ceramicist.

The backlash was fierce.

Many slammed the brand, noting concentration camp uniforms worn by Holocaust victims also consisted of vertical-striped, button-down shirts and matching pants.

Loewe issued an apology via the brand's Instagram account and has since removed the products from its website.

“It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind,” Loewe said in a statement. “It was absolutely never our intention and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering.”

