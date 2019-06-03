Lunchtime concerts return for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.

If you were in downtown South Bend Monday, you may have heard some music playing from the Studebaker Plaza.

That's because all week, Downtown South Bend is hosting a new band at the fountain for Best. Week. Ever.

This marks the 15th year of the Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series, and Monday's performance featured the rock-reggae group The Grooveheads.

The event is free, so attendees can bring their children, get out during their lunch break and hear some tunes, all while enjoying the nice weather we're finally getting.

"A lot of people, especially office workers, spend their time eating a sandwich at their desk," DTSB's Kylie Carter said. "So, you know, come out here, enjoy some time outside because summer is short in South Bend."

There will be another concert on Tuesday from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For details on the musicians playing this week, visit downtownsouthbend.com.

