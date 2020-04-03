Luncheonette to permanently close on April 6

A local restaurant is closing its doors permanently in a couple of days.

According to our reporting partner, News Now Warsaw, The Luncheonette at HomeTown Pharmacy will close on Monday, April 6.

HomeTown Pharmacy, formerly known as Zale Drugs, explained in a statement that it's expanding its pharmacy services to customers.

They include more rooms to give vaccinations, widening the pharmacy area, installing a clean air compounding room, etc.

Statement from HomeTown Pharmacy

“Due to the recent unforeseen circumstances, HomeTown Pharmacy Warsaw formerly Zales Drugs, has made the difficult decision to permanently close our Luncheonette effective Monday, April 6th. We’d like to say “Thank You” to all the Luncheonette customers for the many years of serving our community.

At this time, we have decided to expand the pharmacy services offered for our HomeTown Pharmacy Warsaw customers. The expanded services will include: a new Hormone Replacement Therapy office, adding rooms to give more vaccinations and Pharmacist counseling , widening the pharmacy area, installing a clean air compounding room, and a new convenient drive-thru window service.

HomeTown Pharmacy Warsaw thanks the entire Warsaw community for your support. We look forward to continuing to serve you and help you stay healthy.

Stay Safe,

HomeTown Pharmacy Warsaw Management and Staff."

Luncheonette was one of the many restaurants featured in our Michiana Eats series.