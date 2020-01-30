Luncheon kicks off 2020 You Can Lend a Hand sales

Catholic school and community leaders celebrated 38 years of the You Can Lend a Hand program Thursday at Century Center in South Bend.

Since 1982, area Catholic school students have raised more than $11 million by selling coupon books. Thursday's luncheon kicks off this year's book sale, which runs through the month of February.

Students sell the books for $3, and supporters receive coupons to various restaurants and attractions in Michiana. All of the money goes back to the kids in the schools.

"These funds are used for all sorts of activities, from extracurricular activities, sporting equipment, computers, learning and teaching aids, books for the library, computer programming," Quality Dining Chairman and CEO Dan Fitzpatrick said. "You name it, it's used for just about everything you can imagine."

This year's goal is to raise just shy of $300,000.

