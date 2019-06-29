Loved ones gather to say final goodbyes to Eric Logan

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes to Eric Logan Saturday afternoon.

He was shot and killed by a South Bend Police officer on June 16.

“All they're asking for is peace and justice,” friend Vernado Malone says about the family.

It was a somber Saturday for Eric Logan's loved ones as they gathered for a celebration of his life.

“Nothing can bring back Eric you know?” Malone said. “He's gone. He won’t every knock on the door or come in the house or make a phone call to the loved ones or his friends.”

The 54-year-old was shot and killed by a South Bend Police Officer last Sunday after he allegedly showed a knife at the officer.

“Justice needs to be served,” Malone said. “Nothing else is nobody's mind but justice.”

Logan's longtime friend said Eric was always someone to lend a helping hand.

“A person that would help you,” Malone said. “If you had a flat tire, he would help you change it. If you needed something done, he would help you.”

Since the shooting, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has faced questions surrounding the incident including at Thursday's Democratic Debate.

“It's a mess,” Buttigieg said. “We're hurting. I could walk you through all of the things we have done, as a community, all of the steps we've took from bias training to de-escalation, but it didn't save the life of Eric Logan.”

Malone appreciated the Mayor's response.

“One thing he did take full responsibility,” Malone said. “He ain't trying to put it on nobody else. He took the full responsibility.”

Malone said the city needs to come together to make a change.

“I do have faith in the mayor, but it takes more than just the mayor to make a change,” Malone said.

The family in mourning over the death of Eric Logan has a simple request.

“We’re just asking the community to keep the Logan family in their prayer, and also to keep the city in prayer, the mayor, the government system as well,” Malone said.

The officer who shot Eric Logan, Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, remains on paid administrative leave.

