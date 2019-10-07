LoveWay to host 25th annual Ride-A-Thon

LoveWay has been touching the lives of so many in Elkhart County for 46 years.

The non-profit is a therapeutic equestrian center located in Middlebury. It’s a place where people with diagnosed disabilities can learn how to ride horses.

LoveWay relies on volunteers and fundraisers in order to provide their services.

They currently have 400 volunteers helping out, but the need is still very much there.

"This year we're going to be serving 352 individuals all from the age of four to unlimited really,” said Executive Director Shelley Becker. "We serve 22 different schools, and all of the schools participate for free. So that means LoveWay needs to raise the funding to provide our services to them."

On Friday, October 11th, LoveWay will host its first ever Family Night at the Stable. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will include food trucks and a performances by professional horse trainer Sadie Fisher.

And on Saturday, October 12th, LoveWay will host its 25th annual Ride-A-Thon. The day will start with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by an eight mile trail ride.

For more information on the fundraisers or volunteering at LoveWay, click here .

