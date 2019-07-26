LoveWay provides therapeutic care for kids in Michiana

LoveWay was created to help children with special needs through therapeutic horse riding. It was established more than 40 years ago and continues to help many kids in Michiana.

"At LoveWay, the special needs community comes to us, and we teach them to ride horses," said Kayla Abbott, a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International-certified instructor. "Through that, they get a lot of different benefits, whether it’s physical or social. There’s also emotional benefits that happens through riding horses."

The program is designed for children like Carmen.

"She had encephalitis when she was 4 and again at 7," said Detra Yoder, Carmen's mom. "It left her with some brain damage, balance issues, speech problems and tremors."

Yoder says LoveWay has made a big difference in her daughter’s life.

Tim Krecsmar is one of Carmen’s instructors and has worked for LoveWay for longer than 30 years.

"It’s just a really unique program, and I see such growth in students," Krecsmar said. "They’re not able to get this kind of therapy or this kind of workouts."

LoveWay is searching for volunteers with a passion for serving the special needs community.

"Our volunteers are an essential role here at LoveWay," volunteer coordinator Katie Price said. "Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Last year, we had 300 volunteers and served a total of over 10,000 service hours."

To become a volunteer or learn more about LoveWay's services, click here.

