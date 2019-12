Several people have reported hearing loud explosions Saturday evening in Berrien County, and police have confirmed that the sounds came from someone shooting at exploding Tannerite targets.

The targets were being used legally.

Visitors to the Berrien County Strong - Community in Action Facebook page say the explosions were heard from "Baroda to Berrien Springs to Sister Lakes to downtown St. Joseph."

You can learn more about Tannerite at tannerite.com.