Lottery scam targets people in Michiana

A lottery scam is targeting people in Michiana, and police are warning residents to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone.

From LaGrange County Sheriff's Department:



We have received complaints recently of a mail scam that is going around claiming that you have won a large amount of money. The letter comes from someone claiming to be Northwest Lottery Inc. at a phone number of (902) 402-1920 (This information could be different but they are basically saying the same things). There could be a check enclosed that states it is for taxes of the winning money. The letter will promise you a large sum of money on a check written by O. Berk Company LLC. But they will need some information to verify your identity.

This is a reminder to NEVER give out personal information to anyone over the phone.

For more information on scams please go to https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/ there is also a link on that page to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

