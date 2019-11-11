Looking to stay fit around the holidays? Check out the WHOLEsome Package

After struggling to find healthy food options that didn't derail their workouts, Anna Grcich and Nicole McKee decided to create their own and offer them locally.

The WHOLEsome Package was founded in May of 2016 by the two best friends who share a love of food and fitness.

"Everyone is busy, no one has time to prep," Grcich said.

"We would leave kickboxing and rack our brain trying to find somewhere to go eat that wouldn't sabotage our workout," McKee said.

The WHOLEsome package became a hit, which prompted them to open up a café in downtown Mishawaka to offer their health-conscious options to more people. The two put their own healthy twist on fan favorites like buffalo wings.

Their goal isn't just to provide more options for those on vegan, gluten-free or keto diets, they want to educate the public on the importance of a healthy diet.

"You are your own best advocate," McKee said. "You know your body best if you take the time to listen to it."

To learn more about "The WHOLEsome Package," check out their website.

