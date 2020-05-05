Looking for a job in South Bend? A new website can help

The City of South Bend, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, and several other regional partners have launched a job board initiative.

The online portal launched last Friday.

The site is intended to provide up-to-date listings of employers in the greater South Bend region who are actively hiring.

Employers listed are located within roughly 35 miles of South Bend and meet criteria for essential businesses allowed to be open.

The site will also allow employers to describe the COVID-19-related safety and precautionary measures they are taking.

To access the portal, click here.

