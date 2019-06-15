Looking "drier" for Father's Day

We will have some showers this evening, but they're thinning out and we will get a break for a while late evening/overnight. Tomorrow is looking better for Father's Day, but if you have outdoor plans you'll still want to keep an eye on the radar with a chance for spotty to scattered showers and a few t-storms. It will be a warmer day as well with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s. A front will be stalled out in the region through the week with periodic chances for showers and storms as waves move along the front. Temperatures through the week should be in the 70s to around 80 degrees.