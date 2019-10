TODAY:

Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60. Grab a sweater or a jacket!

Dry with a light breeze from the north.

TONIGHT:

Chilly, clear, calm. Lows in the lower 40s. The coldest temperatures of the season!

THIS WEEKEND--

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon. A few showers just before dinnertime. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mainly dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. The perfect October day!